Rihanna shares skincare routine using Fenty Skin products

Rihanna collaborated with Harper’s Bazaar on a YouTube video which showed her detailing her extensive skincare routine, which contributes to her healthy and clear skin.

Rihanna recently announced the launch of her own skincare brand, Fenty Skin, which comprises a collection of multipurpose products. The award-winning musician and businesswoman collaborated with Harper’s Bazaar on a YouTube video shared on Tuesday, 4 August 2020, which saw her detailing her night-time skincare routine. She began by removing her makeup using the Fenty Skin Total Cleanser, which she claimed cleanses the pores from impurities that can develop into acne if not removed correctly.

She then used the Fenty Fat Water, which works as a toner and a serum and helps to even out the skin. Finally, she used the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor, which works as a moisturiser and a sunscreen to provide protection from UV rays. Rihanna explained that it is imperative to add moisture to the skin, as it contributes to maintaining elasticity and preventing breakouts.

Watch the video below.

Sayushka Naidoo

[email protected]